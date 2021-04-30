10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $132.00 $27.4K 14.2K 30.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $83.00 $25.3K 3.8K 11.9K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $37.00 $27.3K 3.8K 7.3K CREE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $115.00 $188.5K 799 2.8K ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $360.00 $340.0K 2.0K 2.5K INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $800.0K 2.4K 1.0K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $120.00 $163.1K 5.8K 825 CTSH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $82.50 $135.8K 207 647 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $140.00 $91.8K 2.1K 550 FISV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $110.00 $136.8K 767 506

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 256 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 14259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1202 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $21.0 per contract. There were 3847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11915 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 3800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CREE (NASDAQ:CREE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1300 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2832 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $340.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 2065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 630 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $800.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 2474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 403 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.1K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 5891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CTSH (NASDAQ:CTSH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 647 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.8K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 266 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.8K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 2136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FISV (NASDAQ:FISV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 140 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 365 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.8K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.