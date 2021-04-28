10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLOV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $9.00 $65.4K 12.0K 9.4K HRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $18.00 $1.2 million 1.6K 4.6K OCGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $15.00 $55.2K 18.4K 2.5K ATOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $2.00 $41.1K 4.2K 1.7K AMWL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $17.50 $314.3K 339 1.0K CVS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $82.50 $81.2K 8.5K 751 KMPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $10.00 $85.0K 6.7K 405 OMI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $140.0K 100 311 BNTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $125.00 $63.0K 257 301 EW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $106.67 $107.8K 29 259

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CLOV (NASDAQ:CLOV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.4K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 12006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HRTX (NASDAQ:HRTX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 4438 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OCGN (NASDAQ:OCGN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 23 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 371 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 18406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATOS (NASDAQ:ATOS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 823 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 4295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMWL (NYSE:AMWL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 233 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 827 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $314.3K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 268 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.2K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 8580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KMPH (NASDAQ:KMPH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 114 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 405 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 6726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OMI (NYSE:OMI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 268 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 311 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EW (NYSE:EW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 268 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 257 contract(s) at a $106.67 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.8K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.