8 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $260.00 $71.4K 14.7K 38.3K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $195.3K 44.6K 1.4K GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $7.00 $292.4K 41.0K 905 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $27.3K 37.9K 894 HON CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/23/21 $232.50 $58.0K 483 521 ERJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $56.2K 302 450 NKLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $12.50 $56.6K 591 405 CAR PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $67.50 $62.1K 2.1K 197

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.4K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 14746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 282 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.3K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 44673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 646 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 409 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $292.4K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 41084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 282 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 212 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 37948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HON (NYSE:HON), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ERJ (NYSE:ERJ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 365 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKLA (NASDAQ:NKLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 184 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 270 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 2157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.