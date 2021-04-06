10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $60.00 $26.2K 6.8K 13.0K FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $305.00 $52.7K 2.3K 7.7K VIAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $50.00 $127.1K 31.0K 3.3K BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $245.00 $63.2K 2.5K 3.0K TME PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $20.00 $109.2K 8.3K 1.3K T CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $32.00 $30.0K 14.0K 1.0K IQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $20.00 $40.5K 6.9K 933 TTWO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/09/21 $185.00 $41.2K 142 717 IAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $180.00 $237.5K 1.4K 625 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $570.00 $1.2 million 6.3K 601

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 525 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 6853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.7K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 2374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 417 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.1K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 31099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 2552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3041 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TME (NYSE:TME), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 607 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.2K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 8389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 101 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 14020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 6991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 933 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTWO (NASDAQ:TTWO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 9, 2021. Parties traded 206 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IAC (NASDAQ:IAC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 625 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $237.5K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 1450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $570.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $2525.0 per contract. There were 6327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.