10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $20.00 $31.5K 2.7K 14.3K FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/26/21 $280.00 $40.4K 4.2K 14.2K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/21 $8.00 $30.0K 5.1K 8.4K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/26/21 $195.00 $43.2K 25 7.3K VIAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/16/21 $60.00 $380.2K 8.9K 6.7K SKLZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $17.50 $101.9K 1.1K 2.1K SNAP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/26/21 $56.00 $249.6K 10.6K 2.0K VG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $12.00 $26.2K 3 1.6K CHTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $725.00 $195.0K 3 1.2K ATVI PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/30/21 $84.00 $114.0K 23 1.2K

• For TME (NYSE:TME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 2725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 963 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 4217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on April 1, 2021. Parties traded 2033 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 5170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 216 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 650 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $380.2K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 8938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.9K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 1161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 480 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $249.6K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 10682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VG (NASDAQ:VG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHTR (NASDAQ:CHTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $725.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.0K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

