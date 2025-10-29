Nvidia To Rally Around 37%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Rosenblatt cut Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) price target from $10 to $9. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Buy rating. Ramaco Res Stagwell ources shares closed at $4.81 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) from $270 to $320. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating. Apple shares closed at $269.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barrington Research cut Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) price target from $17 to $13. Barrington Research analyst Patrick Sholl maintained an Outperform rating. Travelzoo shares closed at $8.31 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt lowered the price target for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) from $470 to $450. Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler maintained a Buy rating. Coinbase shares closed at $320.33 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) from $235 to $275. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating. Nvidia shares closed at $201.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) price target from $164 to $108. BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Stride shares settled at $153.53 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies boosted Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) price target from $80 to $98. Jefferies analyst Matthew Taylor upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Edwards Lifesciences shares closed at $82.19 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. cut The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) price target from $70 to $64. Stephens & Co. analyst Jim Salera maintained an Overweight rating. Cheesecake Factory shares closed at $54.33 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) from $26 to $15. Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Kenvue shares settled at $14.51 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) price target from $83 to $125. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating. Wayfair shares closed at $106.52 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
