Dow Dips Over 250 Points; Delta Air Lines Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 250 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.60% to 46,320.74 while the NASDAQ fell 0.44% to 22,942.90. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.47% to 6,722.31.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.3% on Thursday.

In trading on Wednesday, industrials stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) posted better-than-expected adjusted EPS and revenue for the third quarter.

The airline posted operating revenue of $16.7 billion, marking a 6% year-over-year increase. GAAP EPS came in at $2.17, a 10% rise from the previous year, while adjusted EPS was $1.71, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.52.

Delta expects total revenue growth of 2% to 4% for the December quarter, with adjusted EPS projected between $1.60 and $1.90. The airline anticipates an operating margin between 10.5% and 12%.

Equities Trading UP



Turn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TTRX) shares shot up 145% to $17.14. The clinical-stage biotechnology company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday.

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) got a boost, surging 29% to $2.2109 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) shares were also up, gaining 26% to $17.38. DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) and Serve Robotics announced a new multi-year strategic partnership to roll out autonomous robot deliveries across the U.S.

Equities Trading DOWN

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) shares dropped 21% to $21.90 after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) were down 13% to $417.00 following the luxury sports car manufacturer's release of its comprehensive 2030 strategic plan and updated near-term financial guidance.

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) was down, falling 30% to $0.1082 after the company announced it implemented a 40-for-1 share consolidation.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $62.52 while gold traded down 0.7% at $4,041.90.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $48.720 on Thursday, while copper rose 1.7% to $5.1790.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.29%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.55%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.30%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.30% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.01% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.77%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 0.29%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.32% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.49%.

Economics

U.S. natural-gas stocks rose 80 billion cubic feet during the week that ended Oct. 3, versus market estimates of a 76 billion cubic feet gain.

