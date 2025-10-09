screen showing Dow Jones graph
October 9, 2025 1:09 PM 2 min read

Dow Dips Over 250 Points; Delta Air Lines Posts Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 250 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.60% to 46,320.74 while the NASDAQ fell 0.44% to 22,942.90. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.47% to 6,722.31.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.3% on Thursday.

In trading on Wednesday, industrials stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) posted better-than-expected adjusted EPS and revenue for the third quarter.

The airline posted operating revenue of $16.7 billion, marking a 6% year-over-year increase. GAAP EPS came in at $2.17, a 10% rise from the previous year, while adjusted EPS was $1.71, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.52.

Delta expects total revenue growth of 2% to 4% for the December quarter, with adjusted EPS projected between $1.60 and $1.90. The airline anticipates an operating margin between 10.5% and 12%.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Turn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TTRX) shares shot up 145% to $17.14. The clinical-stage biotechnology company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday.
  • Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) got a boost, surging 29% to $2.2109 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
  • Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) shares were also up, gaining 26% to $17.38. DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) and Serve Robotics announced a new multi-year strategic partnership to roll out autonomous robot deliveries across the U.S.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) shares dropped 21% to $21.90 after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) were down 13% to $417.00 following the luxury sports car manufacturer's release of its comprehensive 2030 strategic plan and updated near-term financial guidance.
  • Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) was down, falling 30% to $0.1082 after the company announced it implemented a 40-for-1 share consolidation.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $62.52 while gold traded down 0.7% at $4,041.90.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $48.720 on Thursday, while copper rose 1.7% to $5.1790.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.29%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.55%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.30%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.30% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.01% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.77%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 0.29%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.32% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.49%.

Economics

U.S. natural-gas stocks rose 80 billion cubic feet during the week that ended Oct. 3, versus market estimates of a 76 billion cubic feet gain.

