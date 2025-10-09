Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dividend Yield: 3.04%

3.04% BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and cut the price target from $25 to $16 on Sept. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Hamed Khorsand downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and cut the price target from $25 to $16 on Sept. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $34 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Timothy Horan initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $34 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: Iridium Communications will host a conference call on Thursday, Oct. 23, to discuss third-quarter financial results.

Iridium Communications will host a conference call on Thursday, Oct. 23, to discuss third-quarter financial results.

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC)

Dividend Yield: 3.52%

3.52% Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $78 to $91 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Steven Cahall upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $78 to $91 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $104 to $96 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $104 to $96 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: Omnicom will publish its third quarter results on Tuesday, Oct. 21, after the New York Stock Exchange close of trading.

Omnicom will publish its third quarter results on Tuesday, Oct. 21, after the New York Stock Exchange close of trading.

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dividend Yield: 3.66%

3.66% Guggenheim analyst Curry Baker maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $220 to $250 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Curry Baker maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $220 to $250 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $220 to $225 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $220 to $225 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Recent News: Nexstar Media Group will report its third quarter financial results on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Nexstar Media Group will report its third quarter financial results on Thursday, Nov. 6.

