Jim Cramer: This Tech Stock Is 'Up A Great Deal, It's Not Making Money'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer says International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is “just flat lining.”

“The sales have flatlined, there's really nothing that I can say that's good about it,” Cramer said. “It has no growth, and that's disappointing. It used to be a better company.”

Argus Research analyst Alexandra Yates, on Oct. 7, maintained Intl Flavors & Fragrances with a Buy and lowered the price target from $85 to $70.

Cramer recommended taking out cost basis today and then “you can let it run,” Cramer said when asked about NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE).

NexGen Energy, on Oct. 2, announced an upsized equity offering in Australia, with total proceeds reaching AUD $600 million. The offering consists of 45.8 million common shares priced at A$13.10 per share

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) is “up a great deal,” Cramer points out. But here’s the hing: “It's not making money.”

Cramer recommends taking a little bit off today and then let the rest run.

SoundHound AI, on Wednesday, partnered with Apivia Courtage, a subsidiary of France's AEMA Group, a leading mutual insurance group, to deploy agent-based artificial intelligence across its customer service operations using the Amelia 7 platform.

Apivia Courtage plans to integrate Amelia 7, one of the first fully agentic AI platforms, into its contact centers as part of a broader digital transformation strategy.

Price Action:

IFF shares rose 0.5% to settle at $61.30 on Wednesday.

NexGen Energy shares fell 1.4% to close at $8.76.

SoundHound AI shares gained 3.7% to settle at $18.88 on Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock