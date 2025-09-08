Gold Moves Higher; Robinhood Shares Jump

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 100 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.01% to 45,404.20 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 21,845.34. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.25% to 6,497.56.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.1% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, real estate stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD jumped around 15% following Friday's news that it will be included in the S&P 500.

The S&P Dow Jones Indices announced a major update to its benchmarks on Friday, which includes new additions to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600.

The inclusion of Robinhood in the S&P 500 is a crucial moment for the brokerage, signifying its evolution from a symbol of pandemic-driven speculation to a mainstream financial player. The company now manages billions in assets across stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies, underlining its enduring influence on retail investor participation.

Equities Trading UP



Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. RAPP shares shot up 139% to $34.25 after the company announced the Phase 2a clinical trial of RAP-219 in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures met its primary endpoint.

Equities Trading DOWN

New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE shares dropped 45% to $1.3450 after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in second-quarter financial results.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $62.20 while gold traded up 0.7% at $3,680.10.

Silver traded up 0.7% to $41.835 on Monday, while copper rose 0.2% to $4.5585.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.23%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.72%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.14%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.64% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.55% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.45%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.85%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.38% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.1%.

Economics

The US Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index came in flat for August versus the previous month.

