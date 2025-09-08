Gold Moves Higher; Robinhood Shares Jump

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 100 points on Monday.
The Dow traded up 0.01% to 45,404.20 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 21,845.34. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.25% to 6,497.56.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Information technology shares jumped by 1.1% on Monday.
In trading on Monday, real estate stocks fell by 1.2%.
Top Headline
Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD jumped around 15% following Friday's news that it will be included in the S&P 500.
The S&P Dow Jones Indices announced a major update to its benchmarks on Friday, which includes new additions to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600.
The inclusion of Robinhood in the S&P 500 is a crucial moment for the brokerage, signifying its evolution from a symbol of pandemic-driven speculation to a mainstream financial player. The company now manages billions in assets across stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies, underlining its enduring influence on retail investor participation.
Equities Trading UP
- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. RAPP shares shot up 139% to $34.25 after the company announced the Phase 2a clinical trial of RAP-219 in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures met its primary endpoint.
- Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR got a boost, surging 94% to $4.2800 after the company announced the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to BA-101 for the treatment of Glioblastoma.
- Planet Labs PBC PL shares were also up, gaining 35% to $8.82 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY26 sales guidance.
Equities Trading DOWN
- New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE shares dropped 45% to $1.3450 after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in second-quarter financial results.
- Shares of Banco Macro S.A. BMA were down 21% to $46.43. Shares of Argentine stocks traded lower after the country’s opposition Peronist party won in the Buenos Aires provincial election.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT was down, falling 19% to $21.11. The company announced data from the Phase III HARMONi trial featuring ivonescimab.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $62.20 while gold traded up 0.7% at $3,680.10.
Silver traded up 0.7% to $41.835 on Monday, while copper rose 0.2% to $4.5585.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.23%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.72%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.14%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.64% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.55% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.45%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.85%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.38% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.1%.
Economics
The US Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index came in flat for August versus the previous month.
