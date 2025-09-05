Crude Oil Falls Sharply; ABM Industries Posts Mixed Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 300 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.64% to 45,328.48 while the NASDAQ fell 0.28% to 21,646.17. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 6,466.40.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Materials shares jumped by 0.8% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, financial stocks fell by 1.3%.

Top Headline

ABM Industries Inc. ABM reported mixed fiscal third-quarter 2025 results.

The company posted revenue of $2.22 billion, up 6.2% from $2.09 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $2.15 billion. Adjusted net income was $51.7 million, or 82 cents per diluted share. It missed the 95-cent estimate and was down from $53.6 million, or 84 cents per diluted share, in the prior year.

Looking ahead, ABM narrowed its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to $3.65, the low end of its prior $3.65 to $3.80 range and below the $3.75 analyst estimate.

Equities Trading UP



Samsara Inc IOT shares shot up 15% to $41.04 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Also, the company raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

Youxin Technology Ltd YAAS shares dropped 63% to $0.11 after the company announced the pricing of a $6.0 million underwritten public offering.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2.7% to $61.80 while gold traded up 1.2% at $3,650.10.

Silver traded up 0.3% to $41.530 on Friday, while copper fell 0.2% to $4.5500.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.16%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.45%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.09%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.73% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.31% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.03%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.43%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.24% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.01%.

Economics

The U.S. economy added just 22,000 jobs in August, down sharply from July’s 79,000 and far short of the 75,000 economists had expected.

The unemployment rate edged up to 4.3% from 4.2%, in line with forecasts. Wage growth remained steady: average hourly earnings rose 0.3% on the month and 3.7% year-over-year, cooling from July’s 3.9%.

