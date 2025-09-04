Lululemon Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

lululemon athletica inc. LULU will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Analysts expect the Vancouver, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share, down from $3.15 per share in the year-ago period. lululemon projects to report quarterly revenue of $2.54 billion, compared to $2.37 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 26, lululemon named Ranju Das as the company’s first Chief AI & Technology Officer.

lululemon shares fell 0.8% to close at $198.53 on Wednesday.

Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $317 to $238 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $360 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $270 to $220 on Aug. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

BTIG analyst Janine Stichter maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $405 to $375 on Aug. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $370 to $300 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying LULU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

