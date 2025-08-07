August 7, 2025 2:15 PM 3 min read

Dow Dips Over 300 Points; US Initial Claims Rise

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 300 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.74% to 43,864.15 while the NASDAQ fell 0.27% to 21,113.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 6,316.34.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares jumped by 1.2% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, health care stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

U.S. initial jobless claims surged by 7,000 to 226,000 in the final week of July, compared to market expectations of a reading of 221,000.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc AVAH shares shot up 42% to $5.54 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY25 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. BRLT got a boost, surging 31% to $1.81 after the company announced better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Jumia Technologies AG – ADR JMIA shares were also up, gaining 33% to $6.07 following second-quarter results.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Sabre Corporation SABR shares dropped 42% to $1.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA were down 24% to $3.22 after the company reported the pricing of public offering.
  • Redwire Corporation RDW was down, falling 30% to $9.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance.
Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $64.34 while gold traded up 0.6% at $3,453.80.

Silver traded up 1.1% to $38.305 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.4095.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.92%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 1.06%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.69%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.12% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.97% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.65%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.69%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.16% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.1%.

Economics

  • U.S. wholesale inventories increased by 0.1% month-over-month to $906.3 billion in June following a 0.3% decline in the previous month.
  • U.S. unit labor costs in the nonfarm business sector climbed by 1.6% in the second quarter.
  • U.S. labor productivity in the nonfarm business sector surged by 2.4% in second quarter.
  • U.S. initial jobless claims surged by 7,000 to 226,000 in the final week of July, compared to market expectations of a reading of 221,000.
  • U.S. consumer inflation expectations for the year ahead accelerated to 3.1% in July versus 3% in June.
  • U.S. natural-gas stocks rose 7 billion cubic feet in the week ending Aug. 1.

