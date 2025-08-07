August 7, 2025 8:01 AM 3 min read

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Real Estate With Over 7% Dividend Yields

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK

  • Dividend Yield: 9.65%
  • JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $10 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $16 to $11 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • Recent News: On July 31, Park Hotels & Resorts posted upbeat second-quarter results.
  • Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PK news.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. DEA

  • Dividend Yield: 8.11%
  • RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $27.5 to $22 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.
  • Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $14 to $13 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Recent News: On Aug. 5, Easterly Government Props posted strong quarterly results.
  • Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest DEA news

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW

  • Dividend Yield: 7.69%
  • RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $5 to $4.5 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Connor Siversky maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $4 to $5 on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Recent News: On July 31, Medical Properties Trust posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.
  • Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MPW news
Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock

DEA Logo
DEAEasterly Government Properties Inc
$22.20-%

Overview
MPW Logo
MPWMedical Properties Trust Inc
$4.180.48%
PK Logo
PKPark Hotels & Resorts Inc
$10.380.19%
