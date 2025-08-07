Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Real Estate With Over 7% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK

Dividend Yield: 9.65%

9.65% JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $10 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $10 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $16 to $11 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $16 to $11 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On July 31, Park Hotels & Resorts posted upbeat second-quarter results.

On July 31, Park Hotels & Resorts posted upbeat second-quarter results.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. DEA

Dividend Yield: 8.11%

8.11% RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $27.5 to $22 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Michael Carroll maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $27.5 to $22 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $14 to $13 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $14 to $13 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On Aug. 5, Easterly Government Props posted strong quarterly results.

On Aug. 5, Easterly Government Props posted strong quarterly results.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW

Dividend Yield: 7.69%

7.69% RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $5 to $4.5 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $5 to $4.5 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Wells Fargo analyst Connor Siversky maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $4 to $5 on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Connor Siversky maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $4 to $5 on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On July 31, Medical Properties Trust posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.

On July 31, Medical Properties Trust posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.

