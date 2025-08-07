Salesforce, Inc. CRM is a “little tough right now,” Jim Cramer said on the latest edition of CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round.”

“I have not been recommending [Salesforce] hard,” Cramer added. “I want to see what happens with the quarter.”

On July 10, BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Salesforce rating of Outperform and lowered the price target from $350 to $335.

“I believe in nuclear power, I believe in their strategy,” Cramer said when asked about Oklo Inc. OKLO. “Let's be a little careful, but I think it's a good company—good stock.”

On the earnings front, Oklo will release its financial results and provide business updates for the second quarter, after market close on Monday, Aug. 11.

Cramer recommended staying away from NIO Inc. NIO.

NIO, on Aug. 1, released its July delivery figures, reporting a total of 21,017 vehicles. This total comprised:

12,675 vehicles from its premium smart EV brand NIO

5,976 from its family-oriented ONVO brand, and

2,366 from its small high-end EV brand FIREFLY.

Cramer said no to Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT, noting that it's “just too dicey” for him.

Supporting his view, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch, on Wednesday, maintained Riot Platforms with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $25 to $24.

Cramer said he is not a fan of QuantumScape Corporation QS and doesn't like companies that continue to lose money.

On July 23, QuantumScape reported quarterly losses of 20 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 22 cents and is up from losses of 25 cents per share from the same period last year.

Cramer recommended buying some Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD stock.

AMD reported mixed financial results for the second quarter after the market closed on Tuesday. AMD reported second-quarter revenue of $7.69 billion, beating analyst estimates of $7.41 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, missing estimates of 49 cents per share

When asked about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG, he said, “I would say you can buy small.”

On July 22, Intuitive Surgical reported second-quarter revenue of $2.44 billion, beating analyst estimates of $2.35 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The robotic-assisted surgery company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.19 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.93 per share.

Price Action:

Salesforce shares gained 0.7% to settle at $249.17 on Wednesday.

AMD shares fell 6.4% to settle at $163.12.

Intuitive Surgical shares fell 0.6% to close at $474.06 on Wednesday.

Oklo shares declined 1.2% to close at $83.10.

QuantumScape shares fell 4.7% to settle at $8.28 on Wednesday.

Nio shares gained 2.4% to settle at $4.61.

Riot Platforms shares gained 4.8% to close at $11.66.

