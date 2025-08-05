Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Pfizer Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.25% to 44,285.50 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.25% to 21,106.41. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.19% to 6,341.77.

Check This Out: This Block Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 0.7% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

Pfizer Inc. PFE reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its FY 2025 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Pfizer posted adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, topping market estimates of 57 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $14.70 billion beating expectations of $13.407 billion.

Equities Trading UP



SolarMax Technology, Inc. SMXT shares shot up 158% to $2.4050 after the company announced a $127 million engineering, procurement, and construction agreement.

shares shot up 158% to $2.4050 after the company announced a $127 million engineering, procurement, and construction agreement. Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB got a boost, surging 104% to $8.52 after the company announced it will be acquired for approximately $412 million following a merger agreement with Serb Pharmaceuticals.

got a boost, surging 104% to $8.52 after the company announced it will be acquired for approximately $412 million following a merger agreement with Serb Pharmaceuticals. Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK shares were also up, gaining 50% to $1.1121 after the company announced it secured a $103 million private placement financing through a securities purchase agreement.

Equities Trading DOWN

agilon health, inc. AGL shares dropped 57% to $0.7724 after the company withdrew its guidance and announced several senior leadership changes.

shares dropped 57% to $0.7724 after the company withdrew its guidance and announced several senior leadership changes. Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP were down 40% to $78.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 GAAP EPS results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates. Multiple analysts downgraded the stock following the report.

were down 40% to $78.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 GAAP EPS results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates. Multiple analysts downgraded the stock following the report. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR was down, falling 32% to $13.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results and issued Q3 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.2% to $65.52 while gold traded up 0.1% at $3,431.20.

Silver traded up 0.7% to $37.570 on Monday, while copper fell 0.6% to $4.4115.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index surged 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.66%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.8% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.64%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.68%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.96% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.38%.

Economics

The S&P Global US Services PMI increased to 55.7 in July from 52.9 in the previous month.

The US trade deficit shrank to $60.2 billion in June versus a revised $71.7 billion gap in the previous month and versus estimates of a $61.6 billion shortfall.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock