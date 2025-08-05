August 5, 2025 9:11 AM 1 min read

This Block Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Brett Fishbin downgraded Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP from Overweight to Sector Weight. Inspire Medical Systems shares closed at $129.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Roger Song downgraded LAVA Therapeutics N.V. LVTX from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $3 to $1.5. LAVA Therapeutics shares closed at $1.47 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Detlef Winckelmann downgraded International Paper Company IP from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $55 to $54. International Paper shares closed at $46.06 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Matthew Weston downgraded the rating for Novo Nordisk A/S NVO from Buy to Neutral. Novo Nordisk shares closed at $48.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette downgraded Block, Inc. XYZ from Overweight to Equal-Weight and maintained the price target of $73. Block shares closed at $76.12 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying XYZ stock? Here’s what analysts think:

