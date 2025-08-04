August 4, 2025 1:33 PM 3 min read

Crude Oil Falls 1.5%; ON Semiconductor Shares Plunge After Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the S&P 500 gaining more than 1% on Monday.

The Dow traded up 1.27% to 44,141.11 while the NASDAQ climbed 1.82% to 21,026.44. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.37% to 6,323.33.

Check This Out: Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Collapse This Month

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 2.3% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

ON Semiconductor Corp. ON shares dipped more than 12% on Monday after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter 2025 results.

The company reported a quarterly revenue decline of 15.36% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $1.47 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The adjusted EPS of 53 cents is in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

Onsemi expects third-quarter adjusted revenue of $1.465 billion-$1.565 billion, compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $1.490 billion. The company expects quarterly adjusted EPS of 54 cents to 64 cents (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of 58 cents) and an adjusted gross margin of 36.5%-38.5%.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • BT Brands, Inc. BTBD shares shot up 103% to $3.3201. BT Brands is pursuing strategic initiatives, including a potential merger.
  • Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB got a boost, surging 171% to $25.78 after the company announced a $558 million private placement.
  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM shares were also up, gaining 91% to $14.88 after Amphenol announced it will acquire CommScope for $10.5 billion.

Equities Trading DOWN

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • Replimune Group, Inc. REPL shares dropped 26% to $5.59 after the FDA unexpectedly rejected its skin cancer treatment, triggering a stock plunge and a wave of investor outrage.
  • Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX were down 15% to $29.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
  • Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS was down, falling 14% to $135.23 following the release of its second-quarter financial results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.5% to $66.30 while gold traded up 0.8% at $3,425.70.

Silver traded up 1.1% to $37.340 on Monday, while copper rose 0.2% to $4.4425.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.90%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index surged 1.84%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.66%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.42% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.14% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.25%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.92%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.66% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.52%.

Economics

U.S. new orders for manufactured goods declined 4.8% in June versus a revised 8.3% gain in March.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BTBD Logo
BTBDBT Brands Inc
$3.35104.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
58.54
Growth
17.08
Quality
N/A
Value
77.46
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
COMM Logo
COMMCommScope Holding Co Inc
$14.9491.7%
KRYS Logo
KRYSKrystal Biotech Inc
$135.29-13.8%
ON Logo
ONON Semiconductor Corp
$49.84-12.3%
REPL Logo
REPLReplimune Group Inc
$5.59-26.4%
TGTX Logo
TGTXTG Therapeutics Inc
$29.83-14.8%
VERB Logo
VERBVerb Technology Co Inc
$24.64159.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved