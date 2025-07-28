US Stocks Mixed; Enterprise Products Partners Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 50 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.14% to 44,837.21 while the NASDAQ rose 0.35% to 21,181.60. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.07% to 6,393.09.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 0.9% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, materials stocks dipped by 1.3%.

Top Headline

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 64 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $11.36 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $14.19 billion.

Equities Trading UP



CEA Industries Inc. VAPE shares shot up 513% to $54.37 after the company announced a $500 million private placement.

Shares of Celcuity Inc. CELC got a boost, surging 220% to $44.10 after the company released topline results from its PIK3CA wild-type cohort of its Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM shares were also up, gaining 77% to $14.85 after the company announced mid-year data from its Phase 2 DURIPANC trial.

Equities Trading DOWN

Quhuo Limited QH shares dropped 77% to $0.31. Quhuo announced a strategic partnership with NIU World to jointly establish a new chain brand incubation platform focused on fresh beef, built upon a localized supply chain in China.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP were down 64% to $0.1256 after the company announced it has agreed to sell Tecelra and other assets related to its cell therapy products for $55 million.

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU was down, falling 44% to $1.1350 after the company announced a $7.5 million public offering.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.3% to $66.66 while gold traded down 0.6% at $3,316.50.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $38.205 on Monday, while copper fell 0.8% to $5.7395.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.5%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.7% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.10%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.68%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.12% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.70%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

