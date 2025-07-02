July 2, 2025 12:33 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Gains 1.5%; Greenbrier Shares Spike Higher

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 150 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.10% to 44,450.62 while the NASDAQ gained 0.78% to 20,360.92. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.25% to 6,213.50.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Microsoft Stock

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, utilities stocks fell by 1.3%.

Top Headline

U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 3.845 million barrels in the week ended June 27, versus market estimates of a 2 million barrel decline.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Hut 8 Corp. HUT shares shot up 15% to $21.27 after announcing a key infrastructure win in Ontario.
  • Shares of Mogo Inc. MOGO got a boost, surging 105% to $2.4800 after the company announced a $50 million bitcoin treasury authorization.
  • The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX shares were also up, gaining 18% to $55.58 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR shares dropped 15% to $17.49 after Barclays initiated coverage with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $17.
  • Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH were down 18% to $250.80. Shares of health insurance stocks traded lower in sympathy with Centene, which withdrew its 2025 guidance.
  • Centene Corporation CNC was down, falling 38% to $34.45 after the company withdrew its previous 2025 GAAP and adjusted diluted EPS guidance, including the underlying guidance elements.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5% to $66.44 while gold traded up 0.1% at $3,354.00.

Silver traded up 0.7% to $36.635 on Wednesday, while copper rose 1.6% to $5.1820.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.13%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.35%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.24%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.51% and France's CAC 40 gained 1.06% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei dipping 0.56%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.09% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.34%.

Economics

  • U.S.-based employers announced job cuts of 47,999 in June versus 93,816 in the previous month and 48,786 in the year-ago period.
  • The volume of mortgage applications increased by 2.7% from the previous week during the last week of June.
  • U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 3.845 million barrels in the week ended June 27, versus market estimates of a 2 million barrel decline.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CNC Logo
CNCCentene Corp
$34.23-39.6%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
25.94
Growth
69.45
Quality
8.76
Value
73.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GBX Logo
GBXGreenbrier Companies Inc
$56.0519.3%
HUT Logo
HUTHut 8 Corp
$20.9013.1%
MOGO Logo
MOGOMogo Inc
$3.19163.6%
MOH Logo
MOHMolina Healthcare Inc
$244.06-20.3%
OSCR Logo
OSCROscar Health Inc
$17.27-15.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved