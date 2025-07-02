July 2, 2025 8:33 AM 2 min read

How To Earn $500 A Month From Microsoft Stock

With the recent buzz around Microsoft Corporation MSFT, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends.

Currently, the tech company offers an annual dividend yield of 0.67%. That’s a quarterly dividend amount of 83 cents per share ($3.32 a year).  

So, how can investors capitalize on the dividend yield to earn a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $889,134 or around 1,807 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $177,630 or around 361 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($3.32 in this case). So, $6,000 / $3.32 = 1,807 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $3.32 = 361 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

Price Action: Shares of Microsoft fell 1.1% to close at $492.05 on Tuesday.

Microsoft’s stock has surged over 31% in the last three months. It outpaces both the S&P 500 Index's approximately 11% gain and the NASDAQ Composite Index's roughly 16% gain.

Observers attribute this momentum to Microsoft's commanding presence in cloud computing, particularly through its Azure platform, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Overview
