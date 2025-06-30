June 30, 2025 10:30 AM 2 min read

Dow Gains Over 100 Points; Chicago PMI Weakens In June

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 100 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.32% to 43,958.43 while the NASDAQ gained 0.23% to 20,319.78. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 6,185.68.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financials shares jumped by 0.6% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, utilities stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

The Chicago PMI fell to 40.4 for June from 40.5 in May, and compared to market estimates of 42.7.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR shares shot up 315% to $17.22 after the company announced a $250 million private placement to launch an Ethereum treasury strategy.
  • Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL got a boost, surging 183% to $19.21 after the company announced data from its first-in-human study for ART26.12.
  • Professional Diversity Network, Inc. IPDN shares were also up, gaining 139% to $4.18 after gaining 12% on Friday.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. JVSA shares dropped 65% to $3.75. Hotel101 Global received an approval to list on NASDAQ under "HBNB".
  • Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. INMB were down 61% to $2.08  after the company announced its Phase 2 MINDFuL trial did not meet its primary cognitive endpoint.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ was down, falling 56% to $12.68.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.6% to $65.15 while gold traded up 0.2% at $3,295.40.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $36.195 on Monday, while copper fell 1.1% to $5.0685.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index slipped 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.6% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.3% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.84%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.87%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.59% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.54%.

Economics

The Chicago PMI fell to 40.4 for June from 40.5 in May, and compared to market estimates of 42.7.

