Top 2 Consumer Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of June 30, 2025, two stocks in the consumer discretionary sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc BBW

On May 29, Build-A-Bear Workshop posted better-than-expected results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, with revenue rising 11.9% year over year to $128.4 million, surpassing analysts' expectations of $118.9 million. Build-A-Bear reaffirmed its 2025 revenue guidance, projecting mid-single-digit percentage growth. The company now expects pre-tax income between $61 million and $67 million, including current tariff rates. The company's stock jumped around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $55.56.

RSI Value: 79.2

79.2 BBW Price Action: Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop gained 3.3% to close at $54.13 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 94.00 Momentum score with Value at 68.63.

Whirlpool Corp WHR

On June 13, B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and raised its price target from $68 to $94. The company's stock gained around 22% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $135.49.

RSI Value: 77.5

77.5 WHR Price Action: Shares of Whirlpool gained 0.8% to close at $96.17 on Friday.

