Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; FactSet Research Shares Gain After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 200 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.50% to 42,417.90 while the NASDAQ gained 0.61% to 19,566.92. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.62% to 6,004.66.

Check This Out: Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q2

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 1.7% on Monday.

In trading on Friday, energy stocks fell by 0.1%.

Top Headline

Shares of FactSet Research Systems FDS gained around 5% on Monday after the company posted results for the third quarter.

The company reported quarterly sales of $585.52 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $580.50 million and representing a 5.9% year-over-year gain.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $4.27, missing the street view of $4.29.

Equities Trading UP



Impact BioMedical Inc. IBO shares shot up 306% to $1.5001. Dr Ashleys Limited and Impact BioMedical Inc. announced a strategic merger.

shares shot up 306% to $1.5001. Dr Ashleys Limited and Impact BioMedical Inc. announced a strategic merger. Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. INDP got a boost, surging 139% to $0.6464 after tumbling 18% on Friday.

got a boost, surging 139% to $0.6464 after tumbling 18% on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX shares were also up, gaining 91% to $40.08 after the company announced positive topline results from its Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial evaluating CD388, a non-vaccine preventative of seasonal influenza.

Equities Trading DOWN

S&W Seed Company SANW shares dropped 50% to $2.6741.

shares dropped 50% to $2.6741. Shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. LIPO were down 32% to $1.13. Lipella Pharmaceuticals announced delisting from Nasdaq Capital Market.

were down 32% to $1.13. Lipella Pharmaceuticals announced delisting from Nasdaq Capital Market. COMPASS Pathways plc CMPS was down, falling 47% to $2.44. The company announced it reached its primary endpoint in the ongoing Phase 3 COMP005 trial.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.2% to $72.94 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,397.20.

Silver traded up 0.6% to $36.235 on Monday, while copper rose 0.3% to $4.8495.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.6% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.13%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.67%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.65% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.62%.

Economics

The S&P Global US services PMI fell to 53.1 in June versus 53.7 in the previous month, and compared to market expectations of 52.9.

The S&P Global US manufacturing PMI came in unchanged from the previous month at 52 in June.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock