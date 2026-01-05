Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Weight Loss Pill Hits US Pharmacies With Lower Starting Cost

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on Monday said the Wegovy pill is now available, which was approved in December 2025.

Novo Nordisk stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s fueling NVO momentum?

Wegovy pill showed an average weight loss of about 17% (16.6%) when used along with a reduced-calorie diet and exercise, and if all patients stayed on treatment, compared to about 3% (2.7%) for placebo.

When looking at the efficacy regardless of whether all patients stayed on treatment, an average weight loss of about 14% (13.6%) was achieved by people taking the Wegovy pill compared to about 2% (2.4%) for the placebo.

Also Read: Novo Nordisk Halves Wegovy Prices In China Ahead Of Generic Threat

Where Can You Buy?

Wegovy is available through a range of options, including U.S. pharmacies such as CVS (NYSE:CVS) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) , select telehealth providers including Ro, LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) , Weight Watchers (NASDAQ:WW) , NovoCare Pharmacy, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) , and others.

Wegovy pill is available to all eligible patients with multiple affordability options. Self-pay patients can start at around $5/day ($149/month) for the starting dose of 1.5 mg.

The 4 mg dose will also be available for $149/month through April 15, 2026, then $199/month after, and the highest doses of Wegovy pill will be available for $299. Commercially insured patients pay as little as $25/month with the Wegovy savings offer.

Wegovy pill is only approved in the U.S. and will be available in 1.5 mg (starter dose), 4 mg, 9 mg, and 25 mg.

What Has This News Done For The Stock?

Novo-Nordisk A/S (NVO) is currently showing a bullish setup as it trades above its 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs), indicating short-term strength.

However, it’s important to note that the stock is still trading 8.4% below its 200-day SMA, suggesting a bearish long-term trend that traders should keep in mind.

The RSI is currently at 60.25, which is in neutral territory, indicating that the stock isn’t overbought or oversold at this moment. This level suggests that there could be room for further upside, but traders should watch for any signs of momentum shifting.

MACD is above its signal line, signaling bullish momentum, which could support a continuation of the recent upward price action. This positive momentum could attract more buyers, especially if the stock maintains its position above the shorter-term moving averages.

Key support is at $45.50, while resistance is at $58.00. If the stock approaches support and holds, it could indicate a potential bounce, while a break above resistance might signal a trend continuation.

The stock has been on a rough ride over the past year, with a 12-month performance down 35.61%. This long-term decline highlights the importance of being cautious, as the overall trend remains bearish despite recent short-term gains.

NVO Price Action: Novo Nordisk shares were up 4.14% at $54.55 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock