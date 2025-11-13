Grab, WeRide Get Green Light For AV Testing In Singapore

On Thursday, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) and WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) announced that they received approval from Singapore's Land Transport Authority to begin autonomous vehicle (AV) testing with WeRide's full Autonomously Intelligent Ride fleet in the Punggol district.

Notably, both companies started AV testing in the district in mid-October 2025.

Following the new approval, the companies plan to expand test runs on shuttle routes up to four times by year-end.

Autonomously Intelligent Ride, which is a public autonomous ride service jointly operated by Grab and WeRide, includes 11 vehicles (10 GXRs and one Robobus).

First Residential Area With Autonomous Shuttles

The ongoing AV tests support Autonomously Intelligent Ride's upcoming launch across two shuttle routes in Punggol.

This will make the district Singapore's first residential area with autonomous shuttles.

Autonomously Intelligent Ride is expected to start public service by early 2026.

To facilitate the launch, GrabAcademy and WeRide are training an initial group of over 10 experienced Grab drivers to serve as Safety Operators.

Notably, last week, Grab disclosed that it plans to introduce autonomous robobuses in Singapore in early 2026, while exploring ways to retrain human drivers for emerging technology-focused roles.

Price Action: GRAB shares are up 0.35% at $5.81 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

