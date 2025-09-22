WeRide WRD has announced the deployment of its autonomous vehicles in Singapore as part of Grab Holdings’ GRAB first self-driving shuttle service.

The new service, dubbed Ai.R (Autonomously Intelligent Ride), is a collaboration with Grab, a leading super app in Southeast Asia.

Selected by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) as the exclusive service to operate on two designated routes in the Punggol neighborhood, Ai.R will launch with a fleet of 11 vehicles.

The initiative was unveiled at the “Autonomous Shuttle in Punggol” event, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow. Both officials took a ride in one of the WeRide GXR vehicles.

Both the five-seater GXR and eight-seater Robobus have successfully passed Singapore’s rigorous Milestone 1 (M1) assessment, making them the first autonomous vehicles designated for Punggol to achieve this certification. This assessment verifies their safe operation on public roads in accordance with Singapore’s traffic regulations.

“We are deploying our GXRs for the first time in Singapore and Southeast Asia, marking a regional milestone in urban transportation,” said Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International of WeRide. “This paves the way for WeRide to extend GXR passenger services to more communities. By integrating our AVs with the public transport network, WeRide aims to provide Singapore residents with a smarter, more seamless travel experience.”

To ensure safety during the initial phase, a trained Grab Safety Operator will be on board every Ai.R ride. These operators are experienced Grab driver-partners who have undergone specialized training by GrabAcademy and WeRide.

The Ai.R fleet will begin an extensive “route familiarization” phase this week, studying the intricate details of the Punggol routes to ensure smooth navigation to designated pick-up and drop-off points. The service is expected to begin taking its first passengers by early 2026.

The autonomous vehicles are equipped with a combination of advanced cameras and LiDARs, providing a 360-degree view up to 200 meters, even in heavy rain. This technology enables them to navigate autonomously while adhering to Singapore’s traffic laws.

The Singapore deployment adds to WeRide’s international footprint, which recently expanded to Belgium with the launch of its Robobus service.

However, the company faces growing pressure from competitors. WeRide’s shares have fallen 19% year-to-date, reflecting market concerns over intensifying rivalry with Pony AI PONY.

Price Action: WRD shares were trading higher by 2.78% to $11.85 premarket at last check Monday. GRAB was down 1.88%.

