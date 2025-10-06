Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday launched AmgenNow, a new direct-to-patient program starting with Repatha (evolucumab).

AMGN stock is trending lower. View the charts here.

This follows results demonstrating Repatha significantly reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in individuals without a prior history of heart attack or stroke in the VESALIUS-CV Phase 3 trial.

In support of the Trump Administration’s efforts to lower drug prices for Americans, Repatha will be available through AmgenNow at a monthly price of $239, nearly 60% lower than the current U.S. list price.

The program is open to all patients, including those uninsured or in high-deductible health plans or prefer to pay with cash or out of pocket. The new direct-to-patient price is the lowest among the economically developed (G-7) countries and is being offered exclusively for the first time to U.S. patients.

Also Read: Amgen Faces Setback As Final Data Weakens Case For Gastric Cancer Drug

Beginning today, AmgenNow will be available to all Repatha patients, including those participating in government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. Patients who use this program are not subject to insurer requirements for step therapy or prior authorization.

The company also plans to make AmgenNow accessible via the TrumpRx website.

Recently, Amgen announced a $650 million expansion of its U.S. manufacturing network, building on Amgen's recent investments, including a $600 million science and innovation center in California and manufacturing expansions of $900 million in Ohio and $1 billion in North Carolina, respectively.

Last week, AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ:AZN) launched AstraZeneca Direct for patients to have access to Airsupra (albuterol/budesonide) or Farxiga (dapaglifozin) directly for a cash price up to 70% off the list price.

Last week, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced a historic agreement with the Trump Administration to ensure U.S. patients pay lower prices for their prescription medicines.

AMGN Price Action: Amgen stock is down 1.35% at $293.77 at publication on Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Courtesy Amgen