Your AstraZeneca Medicine Could Be Cheaper As Much As 70%

AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) launched AstraZeneca Direct, an online platform designed to create a simple, convenient way for eligible patients to access their prescribed medications at a transparent cash price with home delivery.

AstraZeneca Direct will support people living with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease, and people seeking flu protection.

Starting October 1, 2025, eligible patients with prescriptions for Airsupra (albuterol/budesonide) or Farxiga (dapaglifozin) will be able to use AstraZeneca Direct to purchase these medicines directly for a cash price up to 70% off the list price.

Additionally, patients will also be able to order Flumist (Influenza Vaccine Live, Intranasal) for home delivery through the online platform.

Joris Silon, US Country President, AstraZeneca, said: “We remain deeply committed to improving accessibility, affordability, and driving innovation in healthcare, and we are excited to launch AstraZeneca Direct, which will give patients a transparent cash price with the convenience of home delivery. The program complements our existing patient support services and is an important step forward in offering patients the medication they need, when and how they need it.”

In January 2024, Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) announced a new website that allows patients to get a weight loss drug prescription through a telehealth provider.

LillyDirect offers disease management resources, including access to independent healthcare providers, tailored support and direct home delivery of select Lilly medicines through third-party pharmacy dispensing services.

Price Action: AZN stock is up 0.56% at $73.94 at the last check on Friday.

