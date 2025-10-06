Gilead Reaches Settlement To Block Biktarvy Generics Until 2036

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Monday entered into settlement agreements to resolve the patent litigations with Lupin Ltd., Cipla Ltd. and Laurus Labs Ltd., generic manufacturers that filed abbreviated new drug applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market generic versions of Biktarvy.

GILD stock is showing positive momentum. See what is happening here.

Under the agreements, no generic entry is expected before April 1, 2036, in the U.S. for Biktarvy tablets containing bictegravir (50 mg), emtricitabine (200 mg), and tenofovir alafenamide (25 mg).

Also Read: Gildea’s Kite Pharma Just Acquired Interius—$350 Million Move Shakes Up Cancer Therapy

Biktarvy sales increased 9% to $3.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by higher demand.

In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Gilead Sciences’ Yeztugo (lenacapavir) as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV in adults and adolescents weighing at least 35kg, making it the first and only twice-yearly option available in the U.S. for people who need or want PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis).

How To Buy GILD Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share — or fractional share — of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For Gilead Sciences' case, it is in the health care sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

GILD Price Action: GILD stock is up 0.79% at $113.58 at publication on Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Sundry Photography via Shutterstock