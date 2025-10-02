Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is deepening its digital transformation with a new partnership between Delta Cargo and logistics technology company Trackonomy. The collaboration is designed to modernize cargo operations across the airline’s global network by providing real-time visibility and more efficient asset management.

The deal underscores Delta’s broader strategy to strengthen its position as a technology-driven airline. By adopting Trackonomy’s platform, Delta aims to replace aging systems with digital tools that streamline the movement of containers, pallets and ground support equipment worldwide.

Vishal Bhatnagar, Managing Director of Cargo Operations, said, “Trackonomy technology materially improves airport operations.” He emphasized that the technology will help transform Delta’s fleet of assets by enabling faster turnarounds and higher reliability across more than 200 airports. Approved in 68 countries and by more than 100 airlines, the system is already in large-scale use globally.

Also Read: FAA Faces Furlough Of 11,000 Employees, Airlines Warn Of Delays Amid Shutdown Threat

Erik Volkerink, CEO of Trackonomy, labeled Delta “an ideal innovation partner,” noting that the platform was designed to cater to both large hubs and frontline teams.

By integrating physical infrastructure with AI orchestration, it promises faster turnaround times, fewer errors, and improved operational reliability.

This investment comes as the airline sector’s performance continues to diverge, with legacy carriers, including Delta, generally outperforming low-cost rivals amid the global travel rebound.

This is affirmed by JP Morgan analyst Jamie Baker, who recently reiterated an Overweight rating on Delta Air Lines, simultaneously raising the price forecast from $72 to $85.

Baker cited the airline’s strong margins, loyalty economics, and premium demand, calling Delta the industry leader.

Price Action: DAL shares were trading 0.86% higher at $56.59 at last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by VanderWolf Images via Shutterstock