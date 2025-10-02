Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) announced on Thursday that it produced 10,720 vehicles and delivered 13,201 during the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, from its Normal, Illinois, factory.

These figures align with the company’s internal expectations, prompting management to narrow its full-year 2025 delivery guidance to 41,500-43,500 vehicles, a slight refinement from the prior range of 40,000 to 46,000 units.

Despite the stable output and the anticipation surrounding its upcoming R2 SUV launch, Rivian’s stock tumbled on Thursday, reflecting investor concerns over persistent regulatory and financial headwinds.

Also Read: Rivian Electric Delivery Vans Face NHTSA Probe Over Seat Belt Failures

Several factors are currently weighing on the EV maker’s valuation. Financially, the Trump administration’s rollback of U.S. emissions standards has reportedly cost Rivian approximately $100 million in lost revenue, as the market for zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) credits has been significantly diminished.

Simultaneously, the company is facing heightened regulatory scrutiny. U.S. regulators have launched a preliminary investigation into potential seatbelt defects in more than 17,000 electric delivery vans manufactured in 2022 and 2023.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reviewing reports that a steel-braided cable, tied to the driver’s seat frame, can fray or break, potentially leaving occupants unrestrained in the event of a crash.

Rivian continues to execute on cost-saving and growth initiatives amid these pressures. The company recently cut its workforce by less than 1.5% to streamline operations ahead of the launch of its more affordable R2 SUV, a strategic move aimed at unlocking value.

This push for efficiency coincides with the groundbreaking of a $5 billion Georgia plant in September, despite the company’s ongoing revenue shortfalls and significant cash burn.

Furthermore, Rivian is cementing a key technological alliance. The company emphasized its growing partnership with Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) at Munich’s IAA Mobility event.

This collaboration is designed to pool sourcing across more than 50 chip categories, leveraging Volkswagen’s global scale with Rivian’s expertise in software-defined vehicles.

Rivian is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 4, 2025, after the market close.

Price Action: RIVN shares were trading lower by 7.34% to $13.54 premarket at last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock