FAA Faces Furlough Of 11,000 Employees, Airlines Warn Of Delays Amid Shutdown Threat

The U.S. Transportation Department announced on Tuesday that over 11,000 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees could face furloughs if government funding lapses. This potential furlough represents about a quarter of the FAA’s workforce.

ATC, Security Officers To Work Without Pay

Air traffic controllers and security officers would be required to work without pay, while other operations would be halted, according to Reuters.

U.S. airlines have expressed concerns that a partial federal government shutdown, expected at midnight, could disrupt American aviation and delay flights.

13,000 ATC To Continue Working

The FAA confirmed that more than 13,000 air traffic controllers would continue working to ensure safety but would not receive pay until the shutdown concludes. Despite the funding issues, the FAA plans to continue hiring and training air traffic controllers, unlike previous shutdowns, where such activities were suspended.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) stated that about 25% of its 400 employees would be furloughed. However, it would still be able to initiate new investigations into air accidents, including the ongoing probe into the January 29 mid-air collision.

Approximately 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees would also be required to work without pay, which could potentially impact airport security checkpoint wait times. The Airlines for America trade group warned that a funding lapse could slow down the system, impacting travelers.

Impact On Aviation Industry

The looming government shutdown could have significant repercussions on the aviation industry. Airlines For America, a coalition comprising major carriers such as Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), has already sounded alarms about potential disruptions.

The group emphasized the risk to progress made in aviation operations if the shutdown occurs.

Russell Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, has directed agencies to prepare for an “orderly shutdown.”

He attributed the deadlock to disagreements over $1 trillion in new spending demands by Democrats, leaving the shutdown’s duration uncertain.

