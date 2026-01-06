How Did Ford Perform In 2025?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are up on Tuesday following a strong sales performance reported for 2025.

The stock is gaining traction as the broader market experiences positive momentum, with major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showing gains.

Ford’s total sales for 2025 climbed 6% to 2,204,124 vehicles, marking the company’s highest sales year this decade.

The F-Series secured its position as America’s best-selling truck for the 49th consecutive year, with total sales of 828,832 trucks, reflecting an 8.3% increase.

In addition, Ford’s market share rose by 0.6 percentage points for the year, reaching 13.2%.

The company also achieved record hybrid sales, with 228,072 hybrid vehicles sold, showcasing its growing appeal across diverse customer segments.

Ford Stock Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 3.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 10.4% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating longer-term strength.

Shares have increased 39.06% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 56.70, which is considered neutral territory, while MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $14.00

: $14.00 Key Support: $12.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Investors are looking ahead to the next Ford earnings report on February 4, 2026.

EPS Estimate : $0.08 (Down from $0.39 YoY)

: $0.08 (Down from $0.39 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $40.69 billion (Up from $35.92 billion YoY)

: $40.69 billion (Up from $35.92 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 11.5x (Indicates value opportunity)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Ford Motor Company (F), highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 81.01/100) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

: Bullish (Score: 81.01/100) — Stock is outperforming the broader market. Quality : Solid (Score: 89.32/100) — Balance sheet remains healthy.

: Solid (Score: 89.32/100) — Balance sheet remains healthy. Value: Strong (Score: 88.9/100) — Indicates value opportunity relative to peers.

The Verdict: Ford Motor Company’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic ‘High-Flyer’ setup. While the momentum (81) confirms the strong trend, the solid Quality (89) score indicates a healthy balance sheet, suggesting that investors may want to consider this stock for long-term growth.

F Price Action: Ford Motor shares were up 2.52% at $13.81 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

