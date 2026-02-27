Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and OpenAI announced a sweeping multi-year strategic partnership Friday morning, with Amazon committing to invest $50 billion in the ChatGPT maker, starting with an initial $15 billion, followed by another $35 billion when certain conditions are met.

A New Layer For Cloud AI

At the heart of the deal is a jointly developed Stateful Runtime Environment powered by OpenAI’s models, set to be available through Amazon Bedrock.

Unlike traditional cloud AI integrations, stateful environments allow models to retain context, access memory, work across software tools and data sources, and handle ongoing workflows — a meaningful step up from today’s request-response AI setups. The environment is expected to launch within the next few months.

AWS Becomes OpenAI’s Exclusive Enterprise Cloud Partner

AWS will serve as the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI Frontier, the company’s advanced enterprise platform. Frontier allows organizations to build and manage teams of AI agents across real business systems, complete with governance and enterprise-grade security, without needing to manage underlying infrastructure.

Trainium Gets A $100 Billion Vote Of Confidence

OpenAI and AWS are also expanding their existing $38 billion compute agreement by $100 billion over eight years. OpenAI will consume roughly 2 gigawatts of Trainium capacity — spanning both Trainium3 and the next-generation Trainium4 chips, with Trainium4 delivery expected in 2027.

“We continue to be impressed with what OpenAI is building, and we’re excited not only about their choosing to go big on our custom AI silicon (Trainium), but also our opportunity to invest in the company and partnership over the long-term,” said Andy Jassy, President and CEO of Amazon.

Dual Bets On AI: OpenAI And Anthropic

The OpenAI deal is notable given Amazon has already invested $8 billion in Anthropic, OpenAI’s chief rival. That investment, completed in late 2024, made AWS Anthropic’s primary training and cloud partner.

OpenAI is reportedly preparing for a public debut, aiming to raise as much as $100 billion at a valuation of about $830 billion to fund expansion and growing data center demands.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon.com shares were down 0.84% at $206.18 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

