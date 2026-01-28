The stock market witnessed a mixed performance today as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices showed varied results. The Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain the federal funds rate at 3.5%–3.75% has kept investors on their toes. The economic activity continues to expand at a solid pace, with inflation remaining somewhat elevated, according to the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest statement.

As investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell‘s press conference, the market remains cautious amid political pressures on the central bank. The Department of Justice’s subpoenas related to Powell’s testimony have added to the tension.

The Dow was little changed, up 0.02% at 49,015.60, as the Nasdaq added 0.17% to 23,857.44 and the S&P 500 dipped 0.01% to 6,978.03.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms’ stock declined by 0.63%, closing at $668.73. The stock hit an intraday high of $677.68 and a low of $666.10, with a 52-week range of $796.25 to $479.80. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 6.6% to $713.06.

For guidance, Meta projected first-quarter revenue of $53.5 billion to $56.5 billion and forecast full-year 2026 expenses of $162 billion to $169 billion, alongside capital expenditures of $115 billion to $135 billion, reflecting continued investment in infrastructure and AI initiatives.

IBM’s stock saw a slight increase of 0.13%, closing at $294.16. The stock reached an intraday high of $295.95 and a low of $291.26, with a 52-week range of $324.90 to $214.50. IBM stock bounced up 7.7% to $316.85 in extended trading.

IBM reported fourth-quarter revenue of $19.69 billion, topping estimates of $19.23 billion, while adjusted EPS of $4.52 also beat expectations. Revenue rose 12% year over year, led by Software growth of 14% and Infrastructure up 21%, reflecting strong mainframe demand.

Looking ahead, IBM forecasts full-year 2026 revenue of $70.91 billion, above estimates, with free cash flow expected to rise by about $1 billion, supporting investor optimism in the stock.

ServiceNow’s stock dropped by 1.64%, closing at $129.62. The stock’s intraday high was $133.67, with a low of $129.14, and a 52-week range of $239.62 to $123.78. The stock fell 5.3% to $122.77 in the after-hours session.

ServiceNow reported fourth-quarter revenue of about $3.57 billion, beating estimates, while adjusted EPS of 92 cents topped expectations. Subscription revenue rose 21% year over year, with remaining performance obligations climbing 26.5% to $28.2 billion.

For 2026, the company forecast subscription revenue of $15.53–$15.57 billion, implying roughly 21% annual growth.

Carvana’s stock plummeted by 14.17%, closing at $410.04. The stock’s intraday high was $477.59, with a low of $374.55, and a 52-week range of $486.89 to $148.25.

Carvana shares fell after Gotham City Research released a short report alleging the company overstated 2023–2024 earnings by more than $1 billion and relied heavily on undisclosed related-party support from DriveTime.

The report also claimed future financial restatements and a potential auditor resignation, which Carvana denied, calling the allegations inaccurate and misleading.

Tesla’s stock slightly decreased by 0.10%, closing at $430.46. The stock reached an intraday high of $438.26 and a low of $430.10, with a 52-week range of $498.82 to $214.25. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 2.16% to $439.74.

Tesla shares rose in extended trading after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 50 cents per share, beating estimates of 45 cents, while revenue edged past expectations at $24.9 billion.Fourth-quarter deliveries totaled 418,227 vehicles, down 16% year over year.

The company said it is preparing North America production ramps for the Tesla Semi and CyberCab in the first half of 2026 and plans to unveil the Gen 3 Optimus robot in the first quarter.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tesla stock has a Value in the 4th percentile and a Momentum in the 73rd percentile.

