Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) reported financial results for the fourth quarter after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

Meta Beats Estimates For Revenue, EPS In Q4

Meta reported fourth-quarter revenue of $59.89 billion, beating analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $8.88 per share, beating estimates of $8.16 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 24% on a year-over-year basis. Family daily active people climbed 7% year-over-year to 3.58 billion. Ad impressions jumped 18% year-over-year and average price per ad increased by 6% year-over-year.

Operating margin totaled 41%, down from 48% in the prior year’s quarter. Costs and expenses came in at $35.15 billion, up 40% year-over-year. Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, came in at $22.14 billion. Meta noted its headcount was up 6% year-over-year to 78,865 as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Meta generated $36.21 billion in cash flow from operations and $14.08 billion of free cash flow during the quarter. The company ended the quarter with $35.87 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“We had strong business performance in 2025. I’m looking forward to advancing personal superintelligence for people around the world in 2026,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta Platforms.

What’s Next For Meta?

Meta expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $53.5 billion to $56.5 billion versus estimates of $51.31 billion.

Meta expects full-year 2026 expenses to be in the range of $162 billion to $169 billion. The company anticipates full-year capital expenditures of $115 billion to $135 billion.

Expense growth is expected to be driven by infrastructure costs and employee compensation, driven by investments in technical talent. CapEx growth is expected to be driven by Meta Superintelligence Labs efforts and core business.

“Despite the meaningful step up in infrastructure investment, in 2026 we expect to deliver operating income that is above 2025 operating income,” the company said.

Meta executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

META Shares Move To The Upside

META Price Action: Meta Platforms shares were up 4.15% in after-hours, trading at $695.91 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

