Forget Applied Materials— This Nvidia And Intel Supplier Is Set To Seize AI Demand Amid Rising Quality Score

ASML Holdings NV (NASDAQ:ASML) saw its fundamental profile strengthen this week, with its quality score rising to 90.18 from 89.87 the previous week.

Why The “Quality” Score Matters

This uptick in quality comes as the Dutch semiconductor giant, which supplies to Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) , positions itself as the linchpin of the artificial intelligence boom, with analysts forecasting massive revenue growth driven by its monopoly on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography tools.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, the quality score is a “composite ranking that evaluates a company’s operational efficiency and financial health.”

It does this by analyzing “historical profitability metrics and fundamental strength indicators on a percentile basis relative to peers”.

ASML’s move into the 90th percentile for quality suggests that its operational efficiency is keeping pace with its rapid technological expansion.

It maintains a weaker price trend over the short term but a stronger trend in the long and medium terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

The AI Catalyst: ‘Massive Revenue Surge’

The fundamental strength reflected in the score aligns with a bullish long-term outlook from Goldman Sachs. Analysts at the firm recently projected that ASML's revenue could more than double its 2030 expectations.

The Driver: Escalating demand for EUV technology, which is “essential for the production of cost-effective advanced memory chips” needed for complex AI workloads.

The Monopoly: ASML is the “sole company capable of producing EUV equipment at scale,” making it indispensable for manufacturing AI chips for logic, memory, and analog applications.

Deepening Global Ties

To support this AI-driven demand, ASML is aggressively expanding its footprint in key Asian markets.

South Korea: The company recently opened a new 16,000-square-meter Hwaseong Campus to strengthen R&D collaboration with key partners Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. This facility will focus on next-generation manufacturing processes, including High-NA EUV tools.

China: Despite geopolitical tensions, ASML reaffirmed its commitment to the Chinese market, which is expected to contribute over 25% of its total sales in 2025. Executives emphasized that AI is a major driver of chip demand across Chinese industries, including automotive and IoT.

ASML stock ended 1.56% higher at $1,003.22 apiece on Tuesday. It was up 2.49% in premarket on Wednesday. The stock has surged 43.23% on a year-to-date basis and 49.30% over the year.

