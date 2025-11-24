Forget MSTR — These 3 BTC-Linked Stocks With Weakening Momentum Are In Focus Amid Big Bitcoin Fall

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is facing renewed pressure below the $90,000-mark, attention is turning to several Bitcoin-linked stocks showing a significant weakening in momentum amid the cryptocurrency’s correction.

Apart from Michael Saylor‘s Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) , whose momentum score has declined to the 5.11th percentile, investors are closely watching three companies—Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) , Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) , and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) —as their Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings‘ momentum metrics have declined sharply week-on-week.

Bitcoin Depot

BTM, a key player in Bitcoin ATM operations, experienced a steep drop in its momentum percentile. The stock’s momentum has plunged from a strong 75.33 percentile to a current rank of just 8.88, marking a dramatic week-on-week decline of 66.45 percentile points.

This substantial erosion in relative momentum highlights investor concerns as Bitcoin’s recent price contraction weighs heavily on Bitcoin Depot’s trading profile.

The stock was down 47.90% over the last month and 6.88% year-to-date, also logging an annual decline of 24.75%.

It maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Bakkt Holdings

Similarly, Bakkt Holdings, a platform facilitating cryptocurrency trading and asset custody, has seen its momentum weaken significantly. Bakkt’s momentum score fell from an already elevated level of 91.42 to 22.56, reflecting a 68.86-point decline.

This downturn indicates a pullback in investor enthusiasm after the previous rally, as external headwinds from Bitcoin's price volatility cast a shadow on Bakkt's near-term outlook.

BKKT tumbled 51.56% over the month, 45.09% YTD, and 50.12% over the year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings shows that it maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional information is available here.

Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group, a blockchain technology firm, also features among the stocks with deteriorating momentum. The company’s momentum ranking slid from 64.77 to 17.50, a week-on-week decline of 47.27 points.

This decline signals that Bitdeer is not immune to the broader crypto market’s challenges, which have prompted a reassessment of risk among momentum-focused traders.

Lower by 55.72% over the month, it dropped by 55.01% YTD and 16.55% over the year.

It maintains a weaker price trend over the short term but a strong trend in the medium and long terms. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

BTC Down Over 30% From October’s All-Time High

BTC was trading 31..95% lower from its all-time high on Oct. 7. During the publication of this article, the prices were 0.43% lower at $85,891.30 per coin.

The futures of the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones indices were trading higher on Monday, after a positive close on Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock