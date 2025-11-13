Key AI Chip Supplier ASML Deepens Ties With Samsung and SK hynix in South Korea

Dutch chip equipment giant, ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) opened its new 16,000-square-meter Hwaseong Campus in South Korea on Wednesday to strengthen research, development, and collaboration with key partners Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC:SSNLF) and SK hynix.

ASML chief Christophe Fouquet attended the opening ceremony in Gyeonggi Province and met with Samsung Vice Chair Jun Young-hyun and SK Hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung to discuss closer cooperation in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Built with a 240 billion won ($164 million) investment, the new complex will house 1,500 employees by the end of 2025 and include facilities for maintenance, training, and technology transfer involving deep ultraviolet (DUV) and extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, the Korea Herald reported.

Fouquet stated the Hwaseong location gives ASML proximity to major Korean chipmakers, enabling faster support and more effective technology collaboration as chipmaking becomes more advanced.

The expansion will also accelerate ASML's 1.2 trillion won joint R&D project with Samsung, focused on next-generation under-2-nanometer processes using High-NA EUV lithography tools.

These advanced machines, each costing about 550 billion won (roughly $380 million), are critical for next-generation logic and memory chips and have already been adopted by Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) , Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE:TSM) , and SK hynix.

ASML And China

ASML stock gained 50% year-to-date courtesy of demand for its chip manufacturing equipment, driven primarily by the AI boom.

Last week, reports indicated ASML reaffirmed its commitment to China while pledging full compliance with global trade regulations.

Shen Bo, ASML's executive vice president and president of ASML China, said AI has become a major driver of global chip demand across industries like automotive, consumer electronics, and IoT.

He emphasized that China remains central to ASML's global growth strategy, according to China Daily.

ASML expects China to contribute over 25% of its total sales in 2025.

ASML Price Action: ASML Holding shares were down 0.11% at $1036.23 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $1086.10, according to Benzinga Pro data.

