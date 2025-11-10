Quantum Computer That Could 'Hack Everyone's Crypto': Why Eric Jackson Is Betting On BTQ Technologies As His Next 100-Bagger

Eric Jackson, the founder of EMJ Capital, has identified a new, high-stakes bet in his hunt for 100-bagger stocks: BTQ Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BTQ). Jackson believes the company is a critical solution to one of the biggest emerging threats in technology: a quantum computer that could “hack into everyone’s crypto wallets and basically steal all the [crypto].”

BTQ Is Building A Defense Against Quantum Attacks

Appearing on an episode of “The Compound and Friends” podcast, Jackson, who has gained a large following for his high-conviction calls on stocks like Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) and Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN), explained that his entire investment portfolio is now dedicated to finding companies with 100x potential.

He has singled out BTQ as a prime candidate in the cybersecurity space.

Jackson outlined a thesis built on defense. While many firms are in a race to build a functional quantum computer, BTQ is a “post-quantum cryptography” company focused on building the shield to defend against one.

The CrowdStrike For Quantum Computing

He offered a powerful analogy for the company’s market position, calling it “the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) for quantum,” referencing the highly successful cybersecurity giant.

“They’re basically trying to prevent a quantum attack,” Jackson explained.

The investment thesis hinges on the catastrophic security failure that quantum supremacy would represent. A quantum computer, Jackson noted, would render current encryption methods obsolete, threatening not only the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem but all digital security.

Fighting Quantum With Quantum

“The only way to fight a quantum computer is with a quantum computer, right?” the hosts joked, to which Jackson presented BTQ as the defensive alternative.

The bet on BTQ is part of Jackson’s “Rising Dynasty” investment philosophy, which focuses on power-law outcomes and asymmetric opportunities.

He stated that he will not add a stock to his portfolio unless he believes it has the potential to “100x,” a strategy he is applying to a handful of other public companies, including SANA Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) and IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN).

BTQ Surges Over 124% In 2025

Shares of BTQ were 3.92% higher in premarket on Monday. It closed 5.23% higher at $6.64 apiece on Friday. The stock has gained 124.32% year-to-date and a staggering 3,061.90% over the year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BTQ maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

The futures of the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones indices were trading higher on Monday.

