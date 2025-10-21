Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Futures Inch Lower— Netflix, Coca-Cola And RTX Corp In Focus

U.S. stock futures are in the red on Tuesday, following Monday’s rally, with major benchmark indices inching lower pre-market.

This comes as billions of dollars worth of projects get held up as the federal government shutdown drags into its third week, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warning last week that it has now begun impacting the economy and people’s lives.

Investors on Tuesday will be closely watching the earnings of several major companies, such as Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) and RTX Corp. (NYSE:RTX), among several others, to set the tone for the rest of this week.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 3.97% and the two-year bond was at 3.45%. The CME Group’s FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 98.9% likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting the current interest rates in its October meeting.

Futures Change (+/-) Dow Jones -0.19% S&P 500 -0.13% Nasdaq 100 -0.16% Russell 2000 -0.27%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, are down in premarket on Tuesday. The SPY is down 0.07% at $670.79, while the QQQ is down 0.36%, trading at $611.18, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Stocks In Focus

Netflix

(NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are up 0.27% pre-market, with the company expected to release its third quarter results after markets close on Tuesday. According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, Netflix shares score high on Momentum, Growth and Quality, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for more details on the stock.

GE Aerospace

(NYSE:GE) are up 0.43% pre-market, ahead of the company’s third-quarter results on Tuesday, before markets open. GE shares score high in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its finances and operations.



The Coca-Cola Co

(NYSE:KO) are up 0.10% pre-market, in anticipation of its third quarter results prior to the opening bell on Tuesday. The stock does well on Growth, but performs poorly on other metrics in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, while featuring a favorable price trend in the short and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

Philip Morris International

(NYSE:PM) are down 0.04% in pre-market trade, ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings call at 9 AM on Tuesday. The stock does poorly across the board in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, but has a favorable price trend in the long term. Additional performance details are available here.

RTX Corporation

(NYSE:RTX) is up 0.49% pre-market, as investors eagerly await the company’s third quarter results before markets open on Tuesday. The stock scores high on Momentum and Quality, but does poorly on Value and Growth in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. It has a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for more insights on the stock, and to see how it compares with competitors.



Cues From Last Session

The markets witnessed a strong rally on Monday, with most sectors in the green, barring consumer staples and utilities. Strong outperformers included materials, industrials and financials, posting gains of 1.19%, 1.18% and 1.17% during the day, respectively.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite +1.37% 22,990.54 S&P 500 +1.07% 6,735.13 Dow Jones +1.12% 46,706.58 Russell 2000 +1.95% 2,499.90

Insights From Analysts

Ahead of the trading day, leading analysts are highlighting certain noteworthy market and retail investor behaviors, which could shape equities over the next couple of days.

Popular investing account on X, The Kobeissi Letter notes that the retail investor buying streak has continued unabated, with individual investors being “net buyers of U.S. stocks in 23 of the last 26 weeks.” It notes that last week marked the “7th consecutive weekly purchase,” which it says was also “the largest in 5 months.”

“All retail has been net buyers of ETFs in 206 of 208 trading days so far in 2025,” the post says, before concluding by saying, “Retail appetite for risk shows no sign of easing.”

Analyst Ryan Detrick, the Chief Market Strategist at the Carson Group, highlighted that the VIX score “nearly hit 29 on Friday,” indicating higher volatility, uncertainty and fear, and yet, he notes that the S&P 500 was near its all-time highs during the day.

Detrick warns that when such trends were seen previously, such as during the late 90s, 2020 and 2021, the markets witnessed “huge melt-ups.”

“Yes, eventually we saw this signal mark the peak, but the first signal in previous clusters saw very strong future returns,” he said on Monday, in a post on X.

Upcoming Economic Data

Investors on Tuesday will be keeping an eye on the following events,

Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s opening remarks at the Federal Reserve Board at 9 AM.

Commodities, Gold, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures are trading lower in the early New York session by 0.16% to hover around $56.93 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar is down 2.08%, hovering around $4,267.72 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $4,379.29 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was up 0.20% at 98.8000.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading 2.43% lower at $107,943.20 per coin.

Asian markets are in the green on Tuesday, with China’s Shenzhen and Shanghai markets posting big gains, followed by Singapore’s Straits Times Index. Australia’s ASX 200 and New Zealand’s NZX 50 were up as well, while European markets trade mixed in early trade.

