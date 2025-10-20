Dow Jumps Over 200 Points As Markets Shrug Off Bank Fears; Investor Fear Eases, Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some easing in the overall fear level, while the index moved to the “Fear” zone on Friday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points during the session as Wall Street shrugged off credit concerns that battered bank stocks recently.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. is “going to do fine with China,” indicating that the extra 100% tariff on Chinese goods he threatened to impose at the start of November was “not sustainable,” but added that Beijing had “forced him into this position” and the levies “could stand.”

American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) shares jumped 7.3% on Friday following stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance. SLB (NYSE:SLB) posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results as its acquisition of ChampionX and continued momentum in digital operations helped offset global headwinds in drilling and production markets.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with financial, consumer staples and energy stocks recording the biggest gains on Friday. However, utilities and materials stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 239 points to 46,190.61 on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.53% to 6,664.01, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 0.52% at 22,679.97 during Friday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF), Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) and Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) today.

At a current reading of 26.8, the index moved to the “Fear” zone on Friday, versus a prior reading of 23.2.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

