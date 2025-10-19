Toronto,,Canada,-,July,7,2025,Tempus,Is,A,Health
October 19, 2025 9:15 AM 1 min read

IonQ, Tempus AI And AeroVironment Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Oct. 13-Oct. 17): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) lost 23.85% this week.
  2. Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) lost 16.10% this week.
  3. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) lost 14.56% this week. Shares of defense stocks traded lower after Treasury Secretary Bessent suggested the government may ask them to cut back on buybacks to address shortfalls in deliveries.
  4. IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) fell 17.69% this week. Shares of quantum computing companies are trading lower amid continued weakness, as the sector continues to pull back from a recent rally.
  5. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) slumped 9.87% this week. Shares of defense stocks traded lower after Treasury Secretary Bessent’s comments.
  6. F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) fell 11.69% this week. The company’s stocks traded lower amid continued weakness after it announced a nation-state threat actor gained unauthorized access to certain systems. An earlier report suggested the company blamed China-backed hackers for the breach.
  7. Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) fell 8.64% last week.
  8. Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) fell 9.15% last week.
  9. Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) slumped 5.89% last week. Tempus AI has entered a multi-year collaboration with Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK) to use Tempus' real-world data and AI capabilities to advance biomarker-driven cancer research.
  10. First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) lost 10.42% this week after the company reported quarterly results.

