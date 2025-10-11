Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Dollar Collapse, Urges Investors To Buy Gold, Bitcoin and Ethereum

Robert Kiyosaki has again voiced his apprehensions about the dollar’s stability and is endorsing Bitcoin and Ethereum as safer alternatives.

Kiyosaki has been openly skeptical about the U.S. national currency and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy for a considerable period.

In a post on X last week, Kiyosaki shared that keeping cash in banks will result in losses due to the devaluation of fiat currencies. He champions hard assets and decentralized networks as methods to safeguard wealth. He said that to tackle a potential financial crisis people should invest in Bitcoin, gold, silver, and Ethereum.

Interestingly, despite previously disregarding most altcoins and focusing solely on Bitcoin, Kiyosaki has recently begun endorsing Ethereum.

He now perceives Ethereum as more than just a speculative asset, acknowledging its potential as a foundation for tokenized assets, smart contracts, and institutional adoption.

Kiyosaki’s shift towards Ethereum is noteworthy, given his previous stance. His endorsement of Ethereum, in addition to Bitcoin, reflects a growing recognition of the potential of decentralized networks and digital assets in the face of traditional financial systems.

His concerns about the stability of the USD and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy echo wider concerns about the long-term value of fiat currencies.

His strategy of investing in digital assets and hard assets like gold and silver suggests a broader trend towards diversification as a means of wealth preservation in uncertain economic times.

