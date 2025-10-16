Rigetti Computing Stock Is Sliding Thursday: What's Going On?

Shares of Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) are trading lower Thursday amid a broader pullback in the quantum computing sector following a significant rally. Here’s what investors need to know.

RGTI stock is showing notable weakness. See the full story here.

What To Know: The stock has surged over 5,000% over the past year, propelled by a series of positive developments, including contracts with the U.S. Air Force, a partnership with Nvidia and a bullish price target from Benchmark.

However, the sector’s momentum has slowed, and company-specific news has introduced headwinds. Scrutiny intensified this week following reports that CEO Subodh Kulkarni sold his entire 1 million-share stake, a move that has potentially raised investor concerns about leadership’s conviction.

While analysis has drawn parallels between Rigetti's government-focused strategy and Palantir’s early success, the lack of insider ownership and the company’s pre-revenue status are now weighing on sentiment. For now, the hype that fueled the “moonshot” stock’s ascent appears to be facing a reality check from the market during Thursday’s session.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, despite Thursday’s pullback, Rigetti stock boasts a nearly perfect Momentum score of 99.93, alongside positive short, medium and long-term price trends.

RGTI Price Action: Rigetti shares were down 12.94% at $49.05 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of 80 cents to $58.15.

Technically, Rigetti’s current price is well above both its 50-day moving average of $25.00 and its 200-day moving average of $14.91, suggesting a robust bullish trend over the longer term.

However, the relative strength index (RSI) is at 85.11, signaling that the stock is currently overbought, which could lead to further price corrections in the near term.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Rigetti Leverages Nvidia, Chiplets To Outpace IBM And Google In Quantum Race

How To Buy RGTI Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Rigetti Computing’s case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock