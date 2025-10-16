Microvast (MVST) Soars After Hours — What Sparked the Move

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) shares are trending on Thursday.

MVST rose 5.76% to $6.61 in after-hours trading on Wednesday, after China's Commerce Ministry announced new export restrictions on rare-earth materials and some lithium batteries.

China Announces New Export Controls

China's Commerce Ministry announced export restrictions earlier this week on products containing rare-earth materials and said licenses will be required to export certain lithium batteries. The rules are scheduled to take effect on Dec. 1

The new measures will require foreign entities to obtain licenses to export products containing more than 0.1% domestically sourced rare earths or those made using Chinese extraction, refining, or magnet-making technology.

Government Signals More Strategic Investments

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that the Trump administration is likely to boost investments in more companies in response to China's rare-earth export restrictions.

The administration already holds stakes in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ).

On Monday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) unveiled a $1.5 trillion initiative focused on critical minerals investments.

Stock Performance

Shares of the Texas-based battery technology company have surged 2,740.91% over the past year, closing at a 12-month high on Wednesday. The stock has also climbed 278.79% in the past six months.

Microvast has traded between $0.15 and $6.42 over the past year and currently holds a market capitalization of $2.03 billion. It has an average daily trading volume of 8.28 million shares.

Price Action: MVST closed 19.05% higher at $6.25 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

With a strong Momentum in the 99th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MVST has a positive price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

