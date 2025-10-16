Salesforce Stock Jumps 3.6% After-Hours As Company Sets $60 Billion Revenue Goal By 2030

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) rose 3.56% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $245.00, following the company's Investor Day presentation at Dreamforce in San Francisco.

Earlier in the week, the cloud-based software company announced an expanded strategic partnership with Sam Altman‘s OpenAI and a $15 billion investment in San Francisco over five years.

$60B Revenue Target Set

Salesforce set a revenue goal of over $60 billion by fiscal year 2030, not including any contribution from Informatica.

This target suggests an organic compounded annual growth rate of over 10% from FY26 to FY30.

The San Francisco-based company also unveiled its “50 by FY30” Profitable Growth Framework, aiming for the sum of its constant currency subscription and support growth rate plus its non-generally accepted accounting principles operating margin to reach 50 by the end of fiscal year 2030.

Social media reactions highlighted the $60B target and the company’s Rule of 50 framework announcement.

Agentforce AI Metrics

Salesforce's Data and AI business hit $1.2 billion in revenue in the second quarter, marking a 120% year-over-year increase.

Combined with Agentforce, its platform for building autonomous AI agents, the company's total agentic AI annual recurring revenue reached approximately $440 million. More than 12,000 customers have adopted Agentforce to date, including well-known brands such as Dell (NYSE:DELL), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Pandora (CPH: PNDORA), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Executive Statements

Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, said, "Agentforce is at the center of this shift—our fastest-growing organic product ever."

Chief financial officer Robin Washington added that the platform reflects more than $10 billion in organic research and development spending since the start of fiscal year 2024.

Stock Performance

Salesforce shares are down 29.24% so far in 2025. The stock reached a high of $359.95 on January 28 and has since fallen to $236.58 as of Wednesday's close, marking a 34.27% drop from its peak.

Salesforce has traded between $226.48 and $369.00 over the past year, with a market capitalization of $225.22 billion. The average daily trading volume is 10.01 million shares, the price-to-earnings ratio stands at 34.33, and the dividend yield is 0.70%.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Salesforce fell 1.33% during Wednesday's regular session.

Photo Courtesy: jackpress on Shutterstock.com

