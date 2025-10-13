Microvast Shares Are On The Move: What's Going On?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) shares are trading higher Monday on continued strength after China’s Commerce Ministry announced new export curbs on products containing rare-earth materials and said it will require licenses for the export of certain lithium batteries.

What To Know: According to CNBC, China has tightened export controls on rare earths and related technologies while barring its citizens from participating in unauthorized overseas mining.

The new measures, which take effect on Dec. 1, require foreign entities to obtain licenses to export products containing more than 0.1% domestically sourced rare earths or made using Chinese extraction, refining or magnet-making technology.

The move is aimed at preventing the "misuse" of rare-earth materials in military and sensitive sectors and expands restrictions from raw materials to intellectual property and technology. Applications for exports tied to defense, terrorism, or advanced semiconductor production will face heightened scrutiny.

Microvast shares are gaining as investors see the company benefiting from potential supply constraints, with the new restrictions likely boosting demand for U.S.-based battery manufacturers.

MVST Price Action: At the time of writing, Microvast shares are trading 20.90% higher at $5.23, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

