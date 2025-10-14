Why Boeing Stock Is Gaining Today

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares are trading slightly higher on Tuesday.

Boeing reported third-quarter 2025 deliveries across its Commercial Airplanes programs.

In the third quarter, the company delivered 121 737s, six 767s, nine 777s and 24 787s. Total commercial deliveries for the quarter were 160 aircraft.

Year to date, Boeing has delivered 330 737s, 20 767s, 29 777s, and 61 787s.

That brings the total 2025 deliveries through the third quarter to 440 aircraft, with 821 gross orders year-to-date and 870 net orders year-to-date.

According to Benzinga Pro, Boeing stock gained more than 46% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE:PPA).

Meanwhile, Boeing secured EU antitrust approval for its $4.7 billion acquisition of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). The clearance is conditional on Boeing divesting certain Spirit businesses to Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY), Reuters reports.

Boeing will also sell Spirit's Malaysian site to Composites Technology Research Malaysia as part of the remedy package.

These divestitures address competition concerns and pave the way for the deal to proceed in Europe.

In a separate development, Boeing announced that it has secured multiyear contracts worth about $2.7 billion to produce additional Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) seekers. Under the contracts, Boeing will supply over 3,000 seekers at rates reaching up to 750 units per year through 2030.

Boeing is collaborating with Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) and the U.S. Army to boost production and meet new targets for the PAC-3 interceptor. Expanding seeker output is essential to sustaining the Patriot system's ability to defend service members, civilians and critical infrastructure worldwide amid growing threats.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares are trading higher by 0.32% to $216.24 at publication on Tuesday.

